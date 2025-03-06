This Is What Whales Are Betting On Visa

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,363,592, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,020,355.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $380.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 803.29 with a total volume of 9,709.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.25 $3.05 $3.2 $332.50 $800.0K 2.6K 2.6K V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $71.2 $70.8 $70.8 $275.00 $304.5K 988 43 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $74.75 $73.15 $74.2 $270.00 $155.8K 297 0 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $17.1 $17.4 $380.00 $109.6K 2.7K 147 V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.2 $9.0 $9.11 $365.00 $91.1K 1.0K 111

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Present Market Standing of Visa Currently trading with a volume of 3,072,048, the V's price is down by -2.01%, now at $345.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. Expert Opinions on Visa

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $410.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $410.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Visa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.