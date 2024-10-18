This Is What Whales Are Betting On VF

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on VF (NYSE:VFC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for VF.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $304,728, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $46,320.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $27.5 for VF over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in VF's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to VF's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.5 to $27.5 over the preceding 30 days.

VF 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $27.50 $60.0K 0 15 VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.25 $5.15 $5.15 $25.00 $56.1K 83 110 VFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.7 $7.7 $7.72 $12.50 $46.3K 861 60 VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.2 $2.17 $2.2 $20.00 $34.3K 6.1K 220 VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $0.69 $0.6 $0.66 $18.50 $33.0K 6.1K 1.0K

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding VF, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of VF With a volume of 4,359,740, the price of VFC is down -0.96% at $19.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days. What Analysts Are Saying About VF

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $15. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $20. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $20. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on VF, maintaining a target price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest VF options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

