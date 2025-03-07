This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vertiv Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,381,069, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $122,850.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $160.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Holdings stands at 388.71, with a total volume reaching 1,785.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.05 $8.65 $8.95 $75.00 $357.9K 575 405 VRT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $29.15 $28.6 $28.85 $100.00 $216.3K 1.8K 76 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.85 $13.15 $13.75 $65.00 $206.2K 392 0 VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.8 $28.6 $29.05 $100.00 $110.3K 1.8K 76 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.85 $7.7 $7.7 $75.00 $70.8K 242 105

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Vertiv Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,936,001, the VRT's price is down by -2.18%, now at $80.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $121.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $111. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $131. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $121.

