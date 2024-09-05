This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vertiv Hldgs

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 9 options trades for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) summing a total amount of $1,201,749.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 491,460.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $100.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vertiv Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vertiv Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.1 $16.8 $17.1 $62.50 $511.2K 14 300 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.3 $21.1 $21.2 $92.50 $385.8K 1.2K 183 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.4 $15.2 $15.4 $65.00 $140.1K 125 2 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.4 $20.2 $20.4 $92.50 $79.5K 264 39 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.15 $87.50 $41.5K 1.9K 0

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,608,534, the price of VRT is down -1.11% at $74.23. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Vertiv Hldgs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $98.5.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $105. An analyst from Mizuho upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertiv Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.