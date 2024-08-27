This Is What Whales Are Betting On Verizon Communications

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $293,840 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $401,890.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $47.0 for Verizon Communications over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Verizon Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Verizon Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $47.00 $175.8K 104 1 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $47.00 $118.0K 104 499 VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.26 $0.25 $0.25 $42.50 $102.5K 2.3K 4.1K VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.05 $6.95 $7.05 $35.00 $81.0K 1 213 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.05 $6.95 $7.05 $35.00 $68.3K 1 98

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers (following the acquisition of Tracfone) via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 29 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks.

Verizon Communications's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,240,846, the price of VZ is down -0.07% at $41.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Verizon Communications with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

