This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vale. Our analysis of options history for Vale (NYSE:VALE) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $326,968, and 6 were calls, valued at $334,189.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.5 to $15.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $9.5 to $15.0, over the past month.

Vale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.66 $0.65 $0.66 $10.00 $117.0K 20.5K 491 VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.42 $0.4 $0.4 $10.00 $116.6K 110.8K 9.1K VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.14 $1.28 $2.14 $12.00 $107.2K 18.4K 220 VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.33 $0.32 $0.32 $10.00 $52.9K 110.8K 2.9K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $5.0 $5.0 $15.00 $50.0K 30.4K 0

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 24,401,563, with VALE's price up by 4.16%, positioned at $10.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.