This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vale (NYSE:VALE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VALE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Vale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,360,852, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $221,472.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $12.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.6 $2.55 $2.55 $12.00 $650.5K 0 3.5K VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.55 $2.51 $2.55 $12.00 $180.5K 0 4.5K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.6 $2.55 $2.55 $12.00 $153.0K 0 1.0K VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.55 $2.5 $2.55 $12.00 $90.0K 0 47 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.72 $2.55 $2.55 $12.00 $74.4K 0 3.8K

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

In light of the recent options history for Vale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Vale Trading volume stands at 16,995,102, with VALE's price up by 6.3%, positioned at $11.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Expert Opinions on Vale

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.25.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vale, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Vale, maintaining a target price of $15.

