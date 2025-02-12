This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,301,748, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $284,701.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $430.0 and $900.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $430.0 to $900.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $51.65 $49.85 $51.65 $580.00 $448.2K 400 42 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.35 $20.05 $20.05 $540.00 $140.2K 681 87 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.65 $39.95 $39.95 $570.00 $127.6K 889 26 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.8 $28.8 $29.8 $540.00 $119.2K 891 40 UNH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $40.7 $40.2 $40.7 $560.00 $105.9K 42 28

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,529,620, the UNH's price is down by -0.21%, now at $532.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $663.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $660. * An analyst from Keybanc has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $650. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $642. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.