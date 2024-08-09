This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $142,590, and 8 were calls, valued at $378,113.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $820.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $450.0 to $820.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $76.4 $71.5 $74.97 $490.00 $67.4K 1.2K 10 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $46.4 $43.0 $43.0 $520.00 $56.0K 1.0K 25 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.09 $1.85 $2.03 $580.00 $50.1K 1.0K 292 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $95.8 $93.55 $93.55 $480.00 $46.7K 0 5 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $46.05 $40.9 $41.99 $520.00 $46.1K 1.0K 75

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group Trading volume stands at 1,061,523, with UNH's price down by -0.87%, positioned at $561.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $625.8.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $680. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $615. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $604. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $630. An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

