This Is What Whales Are Betting On United States Steel

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United States Steel (NYSE:X), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in X usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for United States Steel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,496,460, and 4 are calls, amounting to $133,520.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $52.5 for United States Steel during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $52.5 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.2 $9.0 $9.2 $40.00 $183.9K 5.6K 802 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.2 $9.0 $9.2 $40.00 $183.9K 5.6K 602 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.2 $9.0 $9.2 $40.00 $183.9K 5.6K 402 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.75 $15.6 $15.9 $50.00 $157.4K 7.3K 101 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.0 $15.6 $16.0 $50.00 $156.8K 7.3K 100

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Present Market Standing of United States Steel With a volume of 768,153, the price of X is up 0.9% at $34.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United States Steel

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.52333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on United States Steel with a target price of $41. * Showing optimism, an analyst from GLJ Research upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $38. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United States Steel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.