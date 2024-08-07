This Is What Whales Are Betting On United States Steel

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United States Steel. Our analysis of options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $455,644, and 5 were calls, valued at $404,115.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $55.0 for United States Steel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.65 $1.57 $2.2 $50.00 $220.0K 12.6K 1.0K X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $40.00 $147.2K 119.2K 384 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.15 $6.45 $6.4 $40.00 $128.0K 1.1K 200 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.0 $11.0 $50.00 $74.8K 805 69 X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.56 $1.55 $1.55 $40.00 $74.4K 1.4K 502

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United States Steel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,592,027, with X's price up by 3.09%, positioned at $41.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What The Experts Say On United States Steel

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on United States Steel, maintaining a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

