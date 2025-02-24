This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Rentals

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United Rentals. Our analysis of options history for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $645,741, and 4 were calls, valued at $171,922.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $780.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Rentals options trades today is 81.09 with a total volume of 152.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Rentals's big money trades within a strike price range of $520.0 to $780.0 over the last 30 days.

United Rentals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $64.4 $60.3 $62.35 $700.00 $80.7K 203 14 URI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $146.5 $138.5 $141.9 $780.00 $70.9K 61 0 URI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.2 $28.1 $28.9 $650.00 $69.3K 180 3 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.2 $48.1 $48.25 $640.00 $62.7K 25 12 URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $610.00 $60.6K 0 0

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $22 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Rentals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Rentals With a trading volume of 576,050, the price of URI is up by 0.18%, reaching $658.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Rentals

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $923.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Rentals, targeting a price of $1000. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $974. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on United Rentals with a target price of $765. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $956.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

