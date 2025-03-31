This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Parcel Service

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $557,490 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,510,948.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $150.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.35 $8.9 $8.9 $125.00 $371.1K 1.0K 451 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.65 $6.6 $6.6 $135.00 $304.8K 1.4K 499 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.25 $115.00 $162.5K 7.0K 768 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.2 $115.00 $160.0K 7.0K 1.2K UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.4 $25.05 $25.05 $90.00 $125.2K 94 50

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Parcel Service, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of United Parcel Service

With a trading volume of 2,291,605, the price of UPS is down by -0.88%, reaching $108.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Parcel Service

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $119.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $120. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $129.

Latest Ratings for UPS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

