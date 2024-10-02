This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Parcel Service

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Parcel Service. Our analysis of options history for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $405,725, and 2 were calls, valued at $138,120.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $210.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Parcel Service's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Parcel Service's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.9 $4.75 $4.75 $134.00 $95.0K 371 225 UPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $23.5 $23.5 $23.5 $155.00 $61.1K 9.0K 28 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $77.2 $76.65 $77.19 $210.00 $54.0K 2 7 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.6 $19.35 $19.6 $120.00 $43.1K 148 24 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $47.75 $47.6 $47.75 $180.00 $42.9K 7 9

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service Currently trading with a volume of 1,281,411, the UPS's price is down by -0.45%, now at $132.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Parcel Service, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

