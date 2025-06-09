This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Airlines Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $134,220 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,427,961.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $110.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.2 $7.05 $7.19 $90.00 $1.9M 7.6K 2.8K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.2 $7.05 $7.2 $90.00 $132.4K 7.6K 3.1K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.5 $7.0 $7.1 $90.00 $71.0K 7.6K 101 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $77.50 $53.4K 1.1K 193 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $77.50 $50.7K 1.1K 94

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,861,336, the UAL's price is up by 0.06%, now at $84.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $97.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $105. * An analyst from Seaport Global has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for UAL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 Seaport Global Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy

