This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Airlines Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $125,280 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $435,838.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $31.0 and $60.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Airlines Holdings stands at 7432.0, with a total volume reaching 5,022.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Airlines Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $31.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.07 $1.02 $1.06 $52.50 $139.5K 4.0K 1.3K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.07 $1.01 $1.07 $52.50 $104.3K 4.0K 2.3K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $1.55 $3.2 $60.00 $64.0K 3.2K 200 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.8 $42.00 $53.2K 5.6K 155 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $45.00 $48.3K 28.5K 335

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings Trading volume stands at 3,567,237, with UAL's price down by -2.22%, positioned at $40.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

