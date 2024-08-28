This Is What Whales Are Betting On UiPath

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on UiPath.

Looking at options history for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $112,217 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $740,139.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $14.5 for UiPath over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UiPath's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UiPath's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $14.5 in the last 30 days.

UiPath Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.93 $1.92 $1.93 $12.00 $166.2K 81 1.1K PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.08 $2.07 $2.08 $12.00 $88.6K 2.8K 426 PATH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.0 $6.3 $7.50 $63.0K 453 0 PATH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.19 $1.13 $1.19 $13.00 $62.9K 29 944 PATH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.68 $0.56 $0.6 $14.50 $60.0K 9.4K 5.8K

About UiPath

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

UiPath's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 6,090,369, with PATH's price down by -2.49%, positioned at $12.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. What The Experts Say On UiPath

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for UiPath, targeting a price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

