This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,345,146 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $337,450.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $85.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 4351.17 with a total volume of 17,538.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.15 $0.83 $0.92 $65.00 $828.0K 4.0K 9.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.5 $5.35 $5.5 $75.00 $165.0K 11.5K 320 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.51 $2.49 $2.51 $80.00 $91.6K 3.8K 553 UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.3 $9.4 $85.00 $84.6K 2.7K 92 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.52 $2.43 $2.52 $80.00 $69.9K 3.8K 553

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,596,849, the price of UBER is down -2.51% at $77.83. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $96.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Daiwa Capital lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $105. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $82. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $114. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $99.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

