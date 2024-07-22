This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $311,445, and 9 are calls, amounting to $827,068.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $90.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.29 $2.24 $2.25 $75.00 $225.0K 9.6K 123 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.5 $4.5 $90.00 $135.0K 7.0K 19 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.62 $2.56 $2.6 $70.00 $130.0K 20.7K 423 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.0 $12.0 $12.0 $67.50 $120.0K 873 0 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $18.25 $19.0 $60.00 $57.0K 552 0

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Uber Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,173,731, with UBER's price up by 0.28%, positioned at $67.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.2.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $88. An analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $90. An analyst from Melius Research downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $77. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $91. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

