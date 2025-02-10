This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TWLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Twilio. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $64,180, and 7 are calls, amounting to $390,646.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $165.0 for Twilio over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 395.62 with a total volume of 657.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.5 $8.8 $9.55 $145.00 $95.5K 268 102 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $46.7 $45.05 $46.07 $115.00 $82.7K 1.3K 18 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.25 $8.95 $9.14 $145.00 $54.8K 268 207 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $25.9 $25.15 $25.15 $160.00 $50.4K 0 21 TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $13.5 $13.15 $13.3 $140.00 $46.3K 672 41

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Twilio, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 755,617, the price of TWLO is down by -0.61%, reaching $144.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Twilio

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $131.0.

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Twilio with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Baird has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

