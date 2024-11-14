This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trump Media & Technology

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DJT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Trump Media & Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $744,800, and 9 are calls, amounting to $5,671,118.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $60.0 for Trump Media & Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trump Media & Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trump Media & Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Trump Media & Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.6 $8.05 $8.55 $23.00 $4.2M 401 5.0K DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.05 $8.65 $8.65 $21.00 $653.0K 406 755 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.25 $6.85 $6.93 $24.00 $523.2K 150 755 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.15 $5.95 $6.15 $33.00 $305.1K 1.3K 595 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.7 $2.62 $2.7 $30.00 $108.0K 12.1K 863

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trump Media & Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Trump Media & Technology With a trading volume of 9,305,086, the price of DJT is down by -6.51%, reaching $27.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

