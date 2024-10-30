This Is What Whales Are Betting On TransMedics Gr

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TMDX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for TransMedics Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $262,500, and 7 calls, totaling $1,026,230.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $120.0 for TransMedics Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in TransMedics Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to TransMedics Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

TransMedics Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.5 $6.1 $6.5 $90.00 $405.6K 1.0K 765 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.3 $9.6 $10.0 $75.00 $301.0K 403 615 TMDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $37.8 $35.5 $36.94 $120.00 $262.5K 107 70 TMDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.2 $11.3 $12.0 $75.00 $120.0K 403 100 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.1 $11.0 $11.0 $75.00 $110.0K 403 100

About TransMedics Gr

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding TransMedics Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is TransMedics Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,981,967, the price of TMDX is down by -5.16%, reaching $83.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 117 days from now. Expert Opinions on TransMedics Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $134.6.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TransMedics Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $109. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for TransMedics Gr, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on TransMedics Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TransMedics Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $109.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TransMedics Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

