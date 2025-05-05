This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $996,482, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,048,758.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $97.5 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 881.67 with a total volume of 4,825.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $97.5 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $42.50 $637.5K 665 1.2K TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $18.7 $18.55 $18.7 $50.00 $246.8K 1.0K 134 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.4 $53.00 $128.0K 419 201 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.3 $10.2 $10.2 $50.00 $106.0K 452 106 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.8 $9.1 $10.5 $80.00 $102.9K 1.4K 0

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,683,088, with TTD's price up by 3.25%, positioned at $55.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $77.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $60. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $84. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

