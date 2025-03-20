This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $782,057, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,597,376.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $85.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 1123.33 with a total volume of 8,606.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.75 $4.6 $4.65 $85.00 $581.2K 1.9K 1.2K TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.1 $10.05 $10.1 $55.00 $319.1K 3.9K 292 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.8 $13.8 $14.78 $55.00 $116.7K 253 164 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.65 $11.4 $11.65 $60.00 $116.5K 1.0K 102 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.25 $8.05 $8.15 $55.00 $81.5K 419 120

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk With a trading volume of 4,804,090, the price of TTD is up by 1.68%, reaching $56.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.2.

* An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $101. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $115. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $145. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

