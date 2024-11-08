This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $587,459, and 29 were calls, valued at $2,049,304.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $148.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $148.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.7 $15.1 $16.7 $140.00 $334.0K 1.0K 300 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.7 $17.9 $17.9 $140.00 $214.8K 1.0K 428 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $19.55 $19.55 $19.55 $139.00 $146.6K 225 75 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $65.1 $62.65 $64.1 $60.00 $128.2K 296 76 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.35 $63.25 $64.5 $60.00 $103.2K 296 46

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk With a volume of 10,134,362, the price of TTD is down -5.25% at $125.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $140.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $150. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $130.

