This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TTD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Trade Desk. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,225, and 7 calls, totaling $428,616.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $150.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.35 $6.6 $130.00 $115.5K 1.7K 175 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.35 $5.15 $5.35 $135.00 $105.9K 1.2K 201 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $11.4 $11.0 $11.2 $120.00 $63.8K 2.2K 62 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.64 $1.33 $1.5 $120.00 $61.2K 3.9K 989 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $115.00 $34.2K 271 111

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status With a volume of 728,896, the price of TTD is up 2.54% at $121.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $128.2.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $136. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trade Desk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

