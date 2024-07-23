This Is What Whales Are Betting On Toll Brothers

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Toll Brothers.

Looking at options history for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $302,598 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $59,684.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $155.0 for Toll Brothers over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Toll Brothers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Toll Brothers's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Toll Brothers Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $140.00 $61.2K 218 250 TOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.9 $10.2 $10.46 $140.00 $57.5K 218 55 TOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $133.00 $47.9K 0 137 TOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $10.7 $10.3 $10.5 $140.00 $47.2K 218 150 TOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.5 $10.2 $10.26 $140.00 $46.1K 218 295

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in over 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the U.S. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Toll Brothers, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Toll Brothers With a trading volume of 453,679, the price of TOL is down by -0.45%, reaching $133.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $140.33333333333334.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Toll Brothers with a target price of $180. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Underweight rating for Toll Brothers, targeting a price of $116. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Toll Brothers, targeting a price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Toll Brothers options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.