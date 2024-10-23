This Is What Whales Are Betting On Thor Industries

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in THO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Thor Industries. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $367,070, and 2 are calls, amounting to $188,275.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $105.0 for Thor Industries, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Thor Industries options trades today is 428.0 with a total volume of 2,908.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Thor Industries's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Thor Industries Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume THO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $4.2 $4.2 $105.00 $107.5K 33 517 THO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $3.9 $3.9 $105.00 $80.7K 33 188 THO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.6 $5.7 $105.00 $60.3K 537 359 THO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.8 $3.5 $3.8 $100.00 $57.0K 714 716 THO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.7 $5.7 $105.00 $55.8K 537 110

About Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2024, the company wholesaled 186,908 units and generated over $10 billion in revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Thor Industries, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Thor Industries Trading volume stands at 329,112, with THO's price down by -3.7%, positioned at $104.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Thor Industries options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

