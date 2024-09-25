This Is What Whales Are Betting On Thor Industries

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with THO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Thor Industries.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,285, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $330,812.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $120.0 for Thor Industries over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Thor Industries's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Thor Industries's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Thor Industries Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume THO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $14.4 $15.1 $115.00 $104.1K 12 89 THO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.2 $12.3 $13.1 $120.00 $74.6K 13 87 THO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.9 $12.6 $14.9 $115.00 $58.1K 12 146 THO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.25 $1.05 $1.15 $100.00 $49.5K 5.1K 620 THO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $6.3 $5.9 $6.07 $105.00 $34.6K 839 437

About Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth wheel towables across over 30 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motorcaravans, campervans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts through the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021, however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2023, the company wholesaled 187,015 units and generated over $11.1 billion in revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Thor Industries, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Thor Industries Currently trading with a volume of 353,972, the THO's price is down by -2.02%, now at $107.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Thor Industries

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $112.5.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Thor Industries, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Thor Industries, maintaining a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Thor Industries options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

