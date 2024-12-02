This Is What Whales Are Betting On TG Therapeutics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for TG Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $335,818, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $347,076.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $50.0 for TG Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TG Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TG Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $28.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

TG Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.5 $19.2 $20.33 $50.00 $195.1K 1 96 TGTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.0 $14.3 $14.5 $40.00 $140.6K 127 97 TGTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.6 $7.3 $7.3 $29.00 $72.2K 2 170 TGTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.2 $6.9 $7.2 $28.00 $71.9K 769 170 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.8 $0.9 $40.00 $57.9K 1.0K 16

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). and the company is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor) and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders which are under Phase 1 trial.

In light of the recent options history for TG Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of TG Therapeutics Trading volume stands at 1,278,914, with TGTX's price up by 0.07%, positioned at $34.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. What The Experts Say On TG Therapeutics

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for TG Therapeutics, targeting a price of $22. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on TG Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $43. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics with a target price of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TG Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

