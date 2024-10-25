This Is What Whales Are Betting On Texas Instruments

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $487,536, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $655,379.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $230.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $33.8 $33.65 $33.65 $230.00 $296.1K 0 204 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $4.0 $3.85 $4.0 $205.00 $82.8K 3.0K 603 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $34.1 $32.65 $33.8 $230.00 $67.6K 0 204 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $5.15 $4.95 $5.15 $205.00 $59.2K 3.0K 121 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.85 $3.6 $3.65 $205.00 $58.4K 3.0K 905

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Current Position of Texas Instruments Currently trading with a volume of 5,099,021, the TXN's price is up by 0.15%, now at $206.93. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Instruments

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $233.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $298. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

