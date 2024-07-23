This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tenet Healthcare

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tenet Healthcare. Our analysis of options history for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $461,910, and 5 were calls, valued at $359,416.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $150.0 for Tenet Healthcare, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tenet Healthcare options trades today is 810.25 with a total volume of 4,215.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tenet Healthcare's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Tenet Healthcare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume THC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.8 $6.0 $6.0 $125.00 $238.8K 1.4K 352 THC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $6.0 $6.0 $6.0 $140.00 $178.5K 883 303 THC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $7.1 $5.8 $6.0 $125.00 $107.4K 1.4K 236 THC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $125.00 $69.6K 1.4K 352 THC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.0 $5.3 $6.0 $140.00 $60.0K 883 403

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 60 as of December 2023) and over 450 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 492,958, the price of THC is up by 2.27%, reaching $137.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What The Experts Say On Tenet Healthcare

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $129.4.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $112. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Tenet Healthcare, targeting a price of $156. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $112. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $112. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tenet Healthcare with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

