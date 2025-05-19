This Is What Whales Are Betting On Target

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Target (NYSE:TGT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 55 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $5,552,130, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $2,711,437.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $130.0 for Target during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Target's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Target's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $7.55 $7.45 $7.55 $102.00 $3.3M 22 4.4K TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.1 $98.00 $628.9K 70 2.6K TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.08 $103.00 $462.4K 422 3.0K TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $98.00 $256.4K 70 525 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $102.00 $210.3K 632 1.6K

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Target, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Target's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,453,855, the TGT's price is down by -1.13%, now at $97.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $98.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Target with a target price of $102. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Target, targeting a price of $97.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TGT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.