This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $3,214,300 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $3,181,756.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $210.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.2 $18.05 $18.2 $170.00 $1.6M 21.5K 1.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.6 $180.00 $534.6K 25.3K 813 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $24.2 $23.95 $24.18 $160.00 $483.6K 36.3K 803 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.6 $150.00 $418.0K 2.8K 0 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.35 $8.2 $8.2 $185.00 $410.0K 9.1K 0

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor

Currently trading with a volume of 5,736,728, the TSM's price is up by 1.21%, now at $176.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $230.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for TSM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

