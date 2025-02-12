This Is What Whales Are Betting On Synopsys

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Synopsys. Our analysis of options history for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $388,095, and 5 were calls, valued at $190,103.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $600.0 for Synopsys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Synopsys's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Synopsys's significant trades, within a strike price range of $480.0 to $600.0, over the past month.

Synopsys Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $21.5 $19.9 $21.5 $530.00 $122.5K 197 58 SNPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $21.4 $21.4 $21.4 $530.00 $92.0K 197 101 SNPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $60.4 $53.5 $58.37 $500.00 $58.3K 1 10 SNPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $36.9 $35.7 $35.7 $540.00 $49.9K 32 17 SNPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $46.3 $43.0 $43.8 $480.00 $43.8K 46 10

About Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

Current Position of Synopsys With a volume of 556,654, the price of SNPS is down -2.72% at $514.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

