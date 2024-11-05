This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sunrun

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Sunrun. Our analysis of options history for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $481,845, and 10 were calls, valued at $519,528.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $22.0 for Sunrun during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sunrun options trades today is 6626.13 with a total volume of 14,063.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sunrun's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $15.00 $144.5K 10.7K 425 RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.3 $2.16 $2.3 $15.00 $103.2K 1.0K 449 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.68 $0.64 $0.64 $13.50 $83.5K 466 1.6K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.36 $2.17 $2.36 $22.00 $82.3K 5.7K 412 RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.14 $2.1 $2.1 $17.50 $73.5K 31.1K 1.6K

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

In light of the recent options history for Sunrun, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,155,633, the price of RUN is down -2.92% at $15.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sunrun, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

