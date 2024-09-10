This Is What Whales Are Betting On Stellantis

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Stellantis. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $211,290, and 4 are calls, amounting to $151,578.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $17.0 for Stellantis during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stellantis's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stellantis's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Stellantis Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $17.00 $68.4K 9.2K 418 STLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.2 $2.25 $15.00 $54.4K 6.5K 562 STLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.2 $2.1 $2.15 $15.00 $43.0K 3.3K 232 STLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $2.05 $2.14 $15.00 $40.5K 3.3K 621 STLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.7 $0.65 $0.65 $15.00 $34.1K 31 1.7K

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies created the world's fifth-largest automaker, with 14 automobile brands. In 2023, pro forma Stellantis had sales volume of 6.2 million vehicles and EUR 189.5 billion in revenue, albeit affected by the microchip shortage. Europe is Stellantis' largest market, accounting for 44% of 2023 global volume while North America and South America were 29% and 15%, respectively.

In light of the recent options history for Stellantis, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Stellantis Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 11,909,384, the price of STLA is down by -3.47%, reaching $15.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 156 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Stellantis with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

