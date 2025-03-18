This Is What Whales Are Betting On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SpringWorks Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $56,952, and 7 were calls, valued at $234,850.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $50.0 for SpringWorks Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SpringWorks Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SpringWorks Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.0 $8.9 $10.0 $50.00 $50.0K 1.4K 0 SWTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $8.7 $8.3 $8.5 $50.00 $42.5K 3.3K 412 SWTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.5 $50.00 $33.1K 3.3K 452 SWTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.0 $2.6 $3.3 $50.00 $33.0K 2.9K 155 SWTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.0 $5.7 $6.0 $45.00 $30.0K 391 50

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing, and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. The company has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing prevalent, genetically defined cancers. OGSIVEO, the first commercial product, is a novel, oral, selective gamma-secretase inhibitor. GOMEKLI, the second commercial product, is an oral, small molecule mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK, inhibitor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SpringWorks Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SpringWorks Therapeutics With a trading volume of 402,511, the price of SWTX is down by -1.0%, reaching $49.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. What The Experts Say On SpringWorks Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $74.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $74. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

