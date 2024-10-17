This Is What Whales Are Betting On Spotify Technology

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $153,180, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,058,860.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $430.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Spotify Technology stands at 382.7, with a total volume reaching 1,220.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Spotify Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $430.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.45 $11.05 $11.1 $400.00 $388.5K 264 353 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $48.8 $48.8 $48.8 $430.00 $253.7K 86 52 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $49.8 $48.8 $48.8 $430.00 $146.4K 86 82 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.41 $1.59 $2.1 $377.50 $107.5K 533 550 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $99.8 $98.0 $98.0 $280.00 $98.0K 435 10

About Spotify Technology

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with 602 million monthly active users at the end of 2023. The firm monetizes its users through a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 86% and 14% of Spotify's 2023 total revenue, respectively.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Spotify Technology Currently trading with a volume of 748,814, the SPOT's price is down by -0.43%, now at $370.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days. What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $423.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $490. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $438. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $510. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $340.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

