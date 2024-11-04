This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snowflake

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 55 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 30 were puts, with a value of $2,528,412, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,600,527.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $180.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $73.65 $70.8 $72.0 $180.00 $1.2M 0 170 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.15 $8.0 $8.0 $130.00 $199.2K 557 261 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $9.05 $9.05 $150.00 $179.1K 917 248 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.3 $10.15 $10.22 $115.00 $102.8K 1.0K 335 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.15 $12.1 $12.1 $115.00 $84.7K 1.5K 241

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snowflake, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Snowflake With a volume of 2,219,035, the price of SNOW is down -1.1% at $114.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

