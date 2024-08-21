This Is What Whales Are Betting On Seagate Tech Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Seagate Tech Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $198,500, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $294,045.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $105.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Seagate Tech Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Seagate Tech Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.1 $1.0 $1.0 $90.00 $153.6K 105 1.5K STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.7 $4.7 $105.00 $91.6K 1.0K 500 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $4.8 $4.8 $105.00 $89.2K 1.0K 250 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $90.00 $44.9K 105 1.9K STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $105.00 $31.3K 1.0K 64

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Seagate Tech Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Seagate Tech Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 724,083, the STX's price is up by 0.38%, now at $103.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

