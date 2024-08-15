This Is What Whales Are Betting On Seagate Tech Hldgs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Seagate Tech Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $421,060 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,379,816.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $120.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Seagate Tech Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Seagate Tech Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.1 $3.6 $4.1 $120.00 $472.6K 1 2.7K STX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.1 $3.8 $3.8 $120.00 $371.6K 1 1.6K STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.8 $120.00 $239.4K 1 0 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $97.50 $236.4K 50 563 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.4 $4.1 $4.3 $97.50 $144.9K 50 1.3K

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Seagate Tech Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Seagate Tech Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 632,387, the STX's price is up by 2.37%, now at $99.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

