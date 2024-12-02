This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $215,755, and 9 are calls, amounting to $511,120.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $130.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 1198.88 with a total volume of 1,124.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $25.5 $23.45 $24.2 $97.50 $188.7K 188 78 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.35 $100.00 $139.3K 544 330 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.42 $100.00 $49.9K 544 519 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $44.0 $43.4 $44.0 $80.00 $44.0K 3.1K 40 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $44.1 $42.95 $43.5 $80.00 $43.5K 3.1K 30

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire business in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,303,758, the price of SE is down -0.79% at $112.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. What The Experts Say On Sea

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Sea with a target price of $131. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Sea with a target price of $100. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Phillip Securities downgraded its rating to Reduce, setting a price target of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Sea, targeting a price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sea, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.