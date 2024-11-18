This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $329,495, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,577,388.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $67.5 and $150.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $67.5 to $150.0, over the past month.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $39.1 $38.55 $39.1 $67.50 $218.9K 126 87 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.43 $1.11 $1.43 $125.00 $214.6K 4.3K 1.5K SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $110.00 $105.0K 10.8K 335 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.55 $7.5 $7.5 $95.00 $100.5K 31 134 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.66 $105.00 $100.4K 753 386

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire business in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Sea, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Sea Currently trading with a volume of 2,541,577, the SE's price is up by 4.73%, now at $107.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 105 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Sea

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $120.33333333333333.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

