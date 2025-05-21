This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sarepta Therapeutics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SRPT often signals that someone has privileged information.
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Sarepta Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.
The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,890, and 8 calls, totaling $413,005.
Predicted Price Range
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $60.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sarepta Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sarepta Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.
Sarepta Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|SRPT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$9.6
|$8.3
|$9.6
|$35.00
|$96.0K
|1.1K
|10
|SRPT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/06/25
|$9.3
|$6.6
|$7.6
|$35.00
|$76.0K
|118
|100
|SRPT
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/18/25
|$2.35
|$2.1
|$2.1
|$55.00
|$63.2K
|21
|305
|SRPT
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/20/25
|$1.1
|$0.95
|$0.99
|$55.00
|$53.7K
|1.2K
|564
|SRPT
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/15/25
|$3.8
|$3.6
|$3.8
|$55.00
|$38.0K
|483
|265
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.
In light of the recent options history for Sarepta Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.
Where Is Sarepta Therapeutics Standing Right Now?
- Currently trading with a volume of 3,260,400, the SRPT's price is up by 2.8%, now at $41.11.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Sarepta Therapeutics
In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sarepta Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Latest Ratings for SRPT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2025
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|May 2025
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|May 2025
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|Sector Perform
