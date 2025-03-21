This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sarepta Therapeutics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SRPT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Sarepta Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $282,850, and 7 are calls, amounting to $233,830.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $140.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Sarepta Therapeutics stands at 172.62, with a total volume reaching 607.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Sarepta Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.9 $30.3 $30.3 $100.00 $99.9K 637 63 SRPT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.4 $29.8 $30.4 $100.00 $72.9K 637 24 SRPT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $68.2 $64.2 $66.16 $140.00 $66.1K 10 10 SRPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $24.6 $24.1 $24.3 $95.00 $43.7K 142 19 SRPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $8.9 $8.4 $8.65 $80.00 $43.2K 548 86

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Sarepta Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Sarepta Therapeutics With a volume of 1,192,820, the price of SRPT is down -0.2% at $73.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days. What The Experts Say On Sarepta Therapeutics

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $141.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

