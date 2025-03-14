This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) revealed 112 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 32 were puts, with a value of $1,889,434, and 80 were calls, valued at $4,696,551.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $540.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.15 $45.0 $45.0 $270.00 $396.0K 677 89 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.48 $1.47 $1.48 $380.00 $87.0K 61 598 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $139.8 $139.1 $139.8 $155.00 $83.8K 72 208 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $142.15 $139.1 $139.7 $155.00 $83.8K 72 202 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $139.55 $138.3 $139.55 $155.00 $83.7K 72 110

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Salesforce With a trading volume of 2,857,569, the price of CRM is up by 2.71%, reaching $279.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. Expert Opinions on Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $333.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Salesforce with a target price of $310. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $247. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $380. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $330. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

