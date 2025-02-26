This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) revealed 144 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 58 were puts, with a value of $7,901,390, and 86 were calls, valued at $6,212,627.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $530.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $530.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.45 $15.1 $15.2 $300.00 $1.5M 1.4K 1.0K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.45 $15.15 $15.17 $300.00 $1.5M 1.4K 2.0K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $220.55 $218.1 $220.55 $530.00 $264.6K 252 119 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $221.8 $218.35 $220.6 $530.00 $242.6K 252 166 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $221.8 $218.55 $220.25 $530.00 $242.2K 252 177

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce Trading volume stands at 3,912,787, with CRM's price up by 1.04%, positioned at $309.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $371.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $400. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $375. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on Salesforce with a target price of $330. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

