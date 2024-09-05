This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $565,762 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,002,704.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $380.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 777.78, with a total volume reaching 4,063.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.3 $30.1 $30.1 $240.00 $111.3K 241 37 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $44.6 $44.1 $44.6 $280.00 $93.6K 3 21 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $38.2 $36.0 $36.8 $300.00 $91.9K 370 25 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $29.5 $29.45 $29.45 $240.00 $64.7K 241 61 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $29.1 $28.85 $29.1 $240.00 $63.9K 241 227

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

In light of the recent options history for Salesforce, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Salesforce Currently trading with a volume of 1,991,775, the CRM's price is down by -0.17%, now at $247.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $319.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $330. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $325. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $305. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $320. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

