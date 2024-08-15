This Is What Whales Are Betting On RTX

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards RTX (NYSE:RTX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RTX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for RTX. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $54,531, and 6 are calls, amounting to $432,005.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $110.0 for RTX over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in RTX's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to RTX's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

RTX Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $22.75 $22.5 $22.75 $95.00 $227.5K 3.7K 107 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.75 $22.6 $22.75 $95.00 $52.3K 11.0K 86 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.9 $32.1 $32.1 $90.00 $48.1K 546 15 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $23.05 $23.0 $23.0 $95.00 $46.0K 11.0K 30 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.95 $22.35 $22.95 $95.00 $32.1K 11.0K 44

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RTX, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is RTX Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,878,838, the RTX's price is up by 0.2%, now at $117.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. What The Experts Say On RTX

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on RTX with a target price of $115. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $104. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $130. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on RTX with a target price of $140. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest RTX options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

